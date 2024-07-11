Gary Sharpe's Articles

Pain in the Neck
"Pinch Points" in and Around the Upper Neck Region
  
Teaching the Truth About Parkinson's and Other Stress Related Conditions
Why minimizing symptoms requires avoidance of stress
Published on The HOPE shortcut  
June 2024

A Map of Stress Responses
The Defence Cascade of Survival Instincts
  
Fungal/Yeast Overgrowth and Dopamine Deficiency
Freeze, Skin, Smell, Yeasts and Fungus
  
A History of L-Dopa, the Dopamine Building Block
The Story of a Natural Substance Used as a Pharmaceutical
  
May 2024

Medical Assistance in Dying and Non-terminal Chronic Conditions
A Very Disturbing Story
  
Self-Alienation, Fragmentation & Re-writing Our Stories
How Trauma can Split our "Personality" & How to Recognize the True Self from Parts
  
My Interview on the Healing Conversations Podcast
"Discover the Hidden Connection: Parkinson's Recovery and Mammal Nature"
Published on The HOPE shortcut  
April 2024

Impacts of Nurturing Styles of Babies on Society & Culture
Welcoming Prof. Darcia Narvaez to Substack
  
"How to Stay [Neurologically] Young"
Lessons from a Documentary
  
Dopamine & Adrenaline Breakdown, and Aldehyde Toxicity
Headaches, Brain Fog, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities
  
March 2024

Light & Electricity in Health, and the Status Quo in Science
Some tips about things I have found helpful for wellness, now that is Spring, and a critique of modern science
  
