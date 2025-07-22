Gary Sharpe's Articles

Gary Sharpe's Articles

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
6d

Way back, I learned about putting hydrogen peroxide in the ears. Do each side for 15 minutes when one feels congestion or that itchy throat feeling.

Friends thought I was nuts until one day I saw a small bottle for that purpose for pets, called earoxide 😂.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Sharine Borslien's avatar
Sharine Borslien
6d

Great piece, Gary. I never used cotton swabs in my ears. I use one of my fingernails to gently remove excess wax and debris. I will add that my ears build up *far less* of both when I exercise regularly!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Gary Sharpe and others
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gary Sharpe
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture