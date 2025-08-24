Below is an article I wrote a few years ago about the impact of the choice of clothes on people with a Parkinson’s diagnosis, which came up again in my facebook memories recently. However, having heard back from a lot of people with other health issues and symptoms, this appears to be a little discussed, but widely experienced, phenomena.

For example, tight clothing can impact conditions in which connective tissue plays a role, especially if one already has tight fascia band restrictions.

The choice of material touching skin in specific places can constantly trigger body memories of stressful episodes or traumatic events, manifesting as physical symptoms. Indeed, I know someone who cannot bear the touch or velvet, and I have a similar reaction to touching wool products.

The choice of shoes and footwear can greatly hinder or help with postural issues or difficulty walking.

Also, folks can be properly allergic or chemically intolerant to specific materials and dyes in clothes, especially in those of us who also have lots of food or chemical allergies. For example, I discovered that I was allergic to latex, and hence to all rubber-based elastic in my clothing. Eliminating elastic from my wardrobe hence has had a huge effect of symptom reduction.

Here is the original article, written from the Parkinson’s perspective

I'm not sure how many people know this but there is something very strange about the brains of people with Parkinson's - we have an unusual sense of, and reaction to, things around us. Many will experience feet getting stuck to the floor or toppling over and then hands been stuck like superglue onto the surfaces they reach out to stop them themselves falling.

Some of us even get stuck in doorways - without touching anything we are acutely aware of the doorway and just, simply... stop. We freeze. We stand in that doorway like a statue.

Lying on a sofa, if my arm touched the back of the sofa, it would be stuck like superglue. Sit in a chair with arms and put my own arms along the chair’s arm rests and those arms and hands are stuck.

For these reasons and more, the clothes that a person with Parkinson’s wears can make or break whether they can operate functionally through the day. Tight clothes, heavy clothes, coarse clothes, restrictive clothes can really do strange things to us. I now wear loose, light clothes. It makes a tremendous difference for me.

Share