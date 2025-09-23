My previous article,
reported on how a recent featured article in the science journal Nature strongly supports what we have been saying for years, that prolonged stress is root causal or else worsens, most chronic symptoms [and hence that stress reduction or calming techniques can help reduce a wide range of symptoms].
I have since found additional major medical sources that are also in unison on this now. I have made the video below bringing all this together, with the transcript of the new parts below the video.
A reminder: as I believe it is very important to get this information out there, I am recommending trying one the free workshops in October designed by my colleague to deliver empowering knowledge and practical steps, based on deeply researching this topic.
Following on from my excerpts from the recent featured article in Nature, here are some additional sources which show the medical establishment now supports our view of the stress-illness link.
Harvard Health, in their article “Protect your brain from stress” reports that stress management can reduce health problems linked to chronic stress, including cognitive issues and risks for diseases like Alzheimer's.
“Stress affects not only memory and many other brain functions, like mood and anxiety, but also promotes inflammation, which adversely affects heart health, says Jill Goldstein, a professor of psychiatry and medicine at Harvard Medical School. Thus, stress has been associated with multiple chronic diseases of the brain and heart…. Stress management can reduce health problems…”
The American Psychological Association, in their article “Stress effects on the body”, report that stress affects the musculoskeletal system, resulting in chronic pain and headaches, as well as affecting the respiratory, cardiovascular, endocrine, gastrointestinal, nervous, and reproductive systems.
“Relaxation techniques and other stress-relieving activities and therapies have been shown to effectively reduce muscle tension, decrease the incidence of certain stress-related disorders, such as headache, and increase a sense of well-being.”
According to Mayo Clinic, in their article “Chronic stress puts your health at risk”, state that chronic stress puts you at higher risk for most health issues, but managing it through healthy habits can help.
“When stressors are always present and you always feel under attack, that fight-or-flight reaction stays turned on. The long-term activation of the stress response system and too much exposure to cortisol and other stress hormones can disrupt almost all the body's processes. This puts you at higher risk of many health problems.”
“Jesus Creeping God! Is there a priest in this tavern? I want to confess! I'm a fucking sinner! Venal, mortal, carnal, major, minor - however you want to call it, Lord... I'm guilty.” Hunter S. Thompson
.
There, that should frighten away anyone who is looking for medical advice…
.
Now, in addition to Hunter S Thompson, I like to read the stacks at Pubmed.gov (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/)
Speaking of stress... have you seen this research; "Iron Metabolism in Aging and Age-Related Diseases"?
.
It can be found in the U.S. National Library of Medicine at this link: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8998315/
.
Much data about the relationship between iron and Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease… root cause indexed.
.
"The free radical theory of aging proposes that the cause of
aging lies in the production of Reactive oxygen species (ROS) at the level of the mitochondria, which over time causes extensive mitochondrial and cellular dysfunction [10]."
.
"Recent studies in yeast and mammals have shown that iron in mitochondria increases with age, especially under cell stress, which may be the potential cause of age-related mitochondrial dysfunction [37,38]"
.
Hippocrates spoke of stress, ""Before you heal someone, ask him if he's willing to give up the things that made him sick".
.
I am not a medical doctor I am merely a student who is searching for questions and answers. I probably read too many books and avoid normal stress by avoiding people.
.
Jung advised to transform Pain into Wisdom: “…by accepting and "walking through the fire" of pain, challenges, and suffering, individuals can integrate these experiences and use them to grow and become stronger, rather than being broken by them.”
.
Winston Churchill said: "...never give in, never give in, never, never, never, never in nothing, great or small, large or petty never give in..."
.
Look at the image from page 9 of "Iron Metabolism in Aging and Age-Related Diseases” I believe that it accurately depicts the relationship between excess iron and ‘age related diseases.
.
.
In my opinion, stress doesn't receive the attention (blame?) that it should because there isn't any good solution for stress. For someone struggling to afford life, it's just not practical to tell them "take a vacation". Or we have the even more useless advice: "Don't worry about it".
Dealing with stress is a very challenging task. (which in itself often creates more stress)
We, modern humans, really need to take a step back and rethink life. Learning stress coping techniques is extremely valuable (but not easy).