Gary Sharpe's Articles

Gary Sharpe's Articles

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kerry Lawson's avatar
Kerry Lawson
5h

“Jesus Creeping God! Is there a priest in this tavern? I want to confess! I'm a fucking sinner! Venal, mortal, carnal, major, minor - however you want to call it, Lord... I'm guilty.” Hunter S. Thompson

.

There, that should frighten away anyone who is looking for medical advice…

.

Now, in addition to Hunter S Thompson, I like to read the stacks at Pubmed.gov (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/)

Speaking of stress... have you seen this research; "Iron Metabolism in Aging and Age-Related Diseases"?

.

It can be found in the U.S. National Library of Medicine at this link: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8998315/

.

Much data about the relationship between iron and Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease… root cause indexed.

.

"The free radical theory of aging proposes that the cause of

aging lies in the production of Reactive oxygen species (ROS) at the level of the mitochondria, which over time causes extensive mitochondrial and cellular dysfunction [10]."

.

"Recent studies in yeast and mammals have shown that iron in mitochondria increases with age, especially under cell stress, which may be the potential cause of age-related mitochondrial dysfunction [37,38]"

.

Hippocrates spoke of stress, ""Before you heal someone, ask him if he's willing to give up the things that made him sick".

.

I am not a medical doctor I am merely a student who is searching for questions and answers. I probably read too many books and avoid normal stress by avoiding people.

.

Jung advised to transform Pain into Wisdom: “…by accepting and "walking through the fire" of pain, challenges, and suffering, individuals can integrate these experiences and use them to grow and become stronger, rather than being broken by them.”

.

Winston Churchill said: "...never give in, never give in, never, never, never, never in nothing, great or small, large or petty never give in..."

.

Look at the image from page 9 of "Iron Metabolism in Aging and Age-Related Diseases” I believe that it accurately depicts the relationship between excess iron and ‘age related diseases.

.

.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Gary Sharpe
John Wright's avatar
John Wright
6h

In my opinion, stress doesn't receive the attention (blame?) that it should because there isn't any good solution for stress. For someone struggling to afford life, it's just not practical to tell them "take a vacation". Or we have the even more useless advice: "Don't worry about it".

Dealing with stress is a very challenging task. (which in itself often creates more stress)

We, modern humans, really need to take a step back and rethink life. Learning stress coping techniques is extremely valuable (but not easy).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gary Sharpe
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture