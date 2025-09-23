My previous article,

reported on how a recent featured article in the science journal Nature strongly supports what we have been saying for years, that prolonged stress is root causal or else worsens, most chronic symptoms [and hence that stress reduction or calming techniques can help reduce a wide range of symptoms].

I have since found additional major medical sources that are also in unison on this now. I have made the video below bringing all this together, with the transcript of the new parts below the video.

A reminder: as I believe it is very important to get this information out there, I am recommending trying one the free workshops in October designed by my colleague to deliver empowering knowledge and practical steps, based on deeply researching this topic.

Following on from my excerpts from the recent featured article in Nature, here are some additional sources which show the medical establishment now supports our view of the stress-illness link.

Harvard Health, in their article “Protect your brain from stress” reports that stress management can reduce health problems linked to chronic stress, including cognitive issues and risks for diseases like Alzheimer's.

“Stress affects not only memory and many other brain functions, like mood and anxiety, but also promotes inflammation, which adversely affects heart health, says Jill Goldstein, a professor of psychiatry and medicine at Harvard Medical School. Thus, stress has been associated with multiple chronic diseases of the brain and heart…. Stress management can reduce health problems…”

The American Psychological Association, in their article “Stress effects on the body”, report that stress affects the musculoskeletal system, resulting in chronic pain and headaches, as well as affecting the respiratory, cardiovascular, endocrine, gastrointestinal, nervous, and reproductive systems.

“Relaxation techniques and other stress-relieving activities and therapies have been shown to effectively reduce muscle tension, decrease the incidence of certain stress-related disorders, such as headache, and increase a sense of well-being.”

According to Mayo Clinic, in their article “Chronic stress puts your health at risk”, state that chronic stress puts you at higher risk for most health issues, but managing it through healthy habits can help.

“When stressors are always present and you always feel under attack, that fight-or-flight reaction stays turned on. The long-term activation of the stress response system and too much exposure to cortisol and other stress hormones can disrupt almost all the body's processes. This puts you at higher risk of many health problems.”

