Introduction

Following on from a couple of articles on the links between prolonged stress and chronic symptoms,

written to coincide with my colleague’s,

of

,

I was pondering what the most obvious and demonstrable or "ideal" example of a "stress → symptom" link.

I came up with (Parkinson’s) Tremors.

About Tremors

Tremors (uncontrollable shaking) are commonly seen in many named chronic conditions, from Parkinson’s Disease, restless leg syndrome, chronic stress and anxiety, essential tremors, shell shock/PTSD, MS, panic attacks, etc.

In an episode of acute stress, tremors are an adaptive response. They are seen in animals and people, when their Nervous Systems are gearing up for fight-or-flight action, and also as a mechanism to discharge the energy/adrenaline after the danger or excitement has passed. Tremors are also seen when animals shake themselves out of a deeper freeze or tonic immobility stress response, as in the famous video of an impala coming out of a death feigning episode, shown in the video below [skip to the 3:08 minute mark]. Plus a couple more videos of animals tremoring under different circumstance below that, after which the articles continues…

[If you liked the animal demonstrations, you might also like

].

In humans, tremors are also often seen in comatose people, also as people come out of general anaesthesia, and during electrical shock treatment for depression.

Humans, however, have a tendency to get stuck with tremors, usually when one or more body memories or trauma of stressful events are not processed properly at the time, and hence get “permanently” installed.

Why Tremors?

So I came up with tremors as the best exemplar or the stress → symptom link because many people who have tremors as a chronic symptom experience first hand that it gets worse with stress, and their friends and family can see this too. Furthermore, it is already medically accepted that:

stress and anxiety can temporarily worsen tremors in people with Parkinson’s - this can happen during stressful events like a doctor’s visit, leading to a more prominent tremor that might be well-controlled normally;

increased tremor during stressful moments can make other people aware (“give away”) that the person is anxious or stressed;

in addition to tremor, other symptoms, such as slowness and stiffness, can also worsen under stress;

stress management techniques can help improve symptoms.

Another reason to choose tremors is because it is often the number one symptom that people with chronic issues would like to wish away. This is because they are so visible, and many find them embarrassing, which increases the stress of being in public, and can lead to isolation, which further increases stress, which can make the tremors worse. For a similar reason, people often say that their tremors are their most bothersome and stressful symptom, precisely because they are not able to hide it, and hence the fact they have health issues, e.g. from the boss or the family. This is unfortunate, because, as anyone with tremors can relate, acute or chronic stress tends to make the tremors noticeably much worse, so trying to hide them can backfire.

Fortunately, from the perspective that tremors are a manifestation of a stuck stress response, this type of symptom can be objectively and visually alleviated through stress reduction techniques and therapy, by learning how to calm the nervous system, and by spending more time in totally relaxed states. Indeed, this is demonstrated by reports of people’s tremors disappearing while they under hypnosis and by common anecdotal reports that when meditating, the tremors are not present.

(Actually, thinking about it, these are the same reasons why Lilian choose it as the symptom for which her coaching and therapy techniques were first developed, tried and tested on, see the video with her early client Michael in our in-depth article on tremors).

