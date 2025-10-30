Academic Science Begins to Catch Up on the Role of Lifestyle Changes

It was very heartwarming this week to see two new papers published in academic science journal articles, each highlighting the role of holistic and synergistic lifestyle changes in chronic disease management, and in particular including the role of stress reduction. We can say that what has been private knowledge, known by a few pockets of the community, is becoming common knowledge.

The first was published in the Lancet, “The role of lifestyle interventions in symptom management and disease modification in Parkinson’s disease”. The abstract reads:

“Emerging evidence indicates that sustainable lifestyle changes—such as increasing physical activity, adopting healthy dietary patterns, and managing stress—can provide symptomatic benefits and potentially slow neurodegeneration in Parkinson’s disease. Combining these interventions could produce synergistic effects, addressing multiple aspects of the pathophysiology. Despite the challenges of long-term adherence, innovative approaches such as… personalised strategies can support sustained lifestyle modifications. Tailoring interventions to individual needs and cultural contexts is crucial, especially in diverse socioeconomic settings… Overall, integrating lifestyle modifications into routine care offers a promising, accessible avenue to improve quality of life and potentially alter the progression of Parkinson’s disease.”

The second was published in the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine, “Review of the Effects of Lifestyle Modification on Parkinson’s Disease”. The abstract says:

“… growing evidence highlights the impact of modifiable factors on symptom management, disease progression and quality of life... Sleep disturbances, affecting nearly 88% of patients, exacerbate both motor and non-motor symptoms and may accelerate disease progression…. Nutritional interventions, particularly Mediterranean… diets, are linked to slower disease progression, while poor dietary habits may worsen outcomes. Stress and psychological distress, including depression and anxiety, are prevalent, and mindfulness practices provide substantial relief. Physical exercise, especially aerobic and strength training, helps improve motor function, cognitive performance, and quality of life, and programs lasting more than 12 weeks are more effective. These modifiable factors help improve PD treatments and quality of life.”

We have been seeking and developing such optimal holistic lifestyle approaches for years, and can say, if optimized, it is not only the case that they may “provide symptomatic benefits and potentially slow neurodegeneration in Parkinson’s disease”, but also actually reverse progression and allow recovery. The other important thing to say is that these interventions allow for reducing or minimizing the need for pharmaceuticals that are toxic in the long run, and hence are also important for avoiding the worst of the side-effects.

We have now structured our optimal approaches to this into a 4 step programme, as described in our updated courses overview page:

