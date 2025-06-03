In my journey of self-discovery trying to heal from a chronic condition, I [eventually] learned about the Parasympathetic Cranial Nerves, of which the Vagus Nerve is perhaps the most famous one. I discovered their vital importance in governing sight, hearing, smell, taste, vocalization, head turning, social interactions, and in stress resilience. I found out how they can be quite atrophied in folks with chronic illness diagnoses, and hence the benefits of re-invigorating or re-awakening them for healing purposes.

Looking back now, I believe I understand why my symptoms got worse so quickly. As the symptoms became noticeable, I began to withdraw more and more into myself and as I retreated the symptoms advanced aggressively after me. With each inch of ground I gave the Parkinson's Disease, it took a mile. Eventually, I had withdrawn into myself so much that I'd essentially shut down. I went to sleep and never fully woke up again, and in the arms of Morpheus, I started to forget.

I forgot to hear, no longer listened to music or songs. I forgot to see, I stopped looking into the distance and understanding color. I forgot to smell the coffee, flowers and the aroma of food. I forgot to taste, I stopped savoring and chewing. Eating became a purely mechanical exercise, shoveling it down the hatch as quickly as possible. I forgot touch and isolated myself physically, my hands became empty claws and my fingers no longer sought contact with surfaces. I forgot to speak, I stopped vocalizing and sharing my innermost thoughts and anxieties. I no longer sang along to lyrics, not even whispering them. I forgot how to laugh and I barely breathed at all.

I forgot to feel, I lost love, expressiveness, emotional context and empathy. No joy, hope or pleasure, but neither could I cry. I forgot to move, how to move and the joy of movement. I forgot to reach out, stretch, play and dance.

I now liken my Parkinson's to sleep walking through my life. I have tuned in to what it feels like when the Parkinson's symptoms arise and what I've realized is that I zone out. I stop being aware at what my hands and feet are doing, I stop looking towards where I'm heading and my vision becomes near field, unfocused. I stop responding to music and become unaware of what's happening around me. I lose my voice and I also lose control of my inner voice too, thoughts either shut down or run away.

But this sleeper is awakening.

I now focus on waking myself up again, reconnecting with the world around me, revitalizing all my senses, taking back the ground I lost to the disease.

