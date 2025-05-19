Gary Sharpe's Articles

Gary Sharpe's Articles

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carla Normand's avatar
Carla Normand
4d

I love the concept of the restless insatiable wolverine. Felt like I had a dual spirit but hadn't envisioned it as you did! Brings to mind Steppen Wolf, the book by Hermann Hesse, one of my favorites. I would find more writing on this subject most enlightening!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Yvonne's avatar
Yvonne
4d

I feel that you're describing what many people do feel including me. Very good article!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gary Sharpe
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture