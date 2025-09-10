A recent featured article in the top science journal, Nature, “Stress is wrecking your health: how can science help?” provides confirmation of what we have been telling for years, so I am keen to share this:

“Better stress assessment and tailored interventions could give [us] the tools [we] need to fend off lasting damage.”

"Decades of research have shown that, although short bursts of stress can be healthy, unrelenting stress contributes to heart dis-ease, cancer, stroke, respiratory disorders, suicide and other leading causes of death. In some cases, prolonged stress drives the onset of a health problem. In others, it accelerates a disease — or induces unhealthy coping behaviours that contribute to chronic conditions "

Indeed, whenever I have come across a new diagnosis label, or a new type of symptom, I tend to google it together with the words “stress” or “chronic stress”. Invariably, it has always come up with peer-reviewed scientific journal articles saying that stress is either causal, accelerates disease progression, or makes the symptoms worse, for that condition.

“If stress isn’t assessed, then it isn’t addressed,” says Slavich, a clinical psychologist at the University of California, Los Angeles. “The experience highlighted a paradox between what I know stress is doing to the brain and body, and how little attention it gets in clinical care.

As I believe it is very important to get this information out there, I am recommending and supporting this free workshop designed by my colleague to deliver empowering knowledge and practical steps, based on a dedicated decade of researching this topic.

