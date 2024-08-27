Betrayal Trauma Theory

Betrayal Trauma Theory was developed by Dr Jennifer Freyd. I believe that Betrayal Traumas are part of the mix of personal cumulative impacts that can eventually add up to symptoms and a chronic illness diagnosis, and hence are important to include in considering life histories (although the betrayed person may not be psychological aware of the betrayals, due to the phenomenon of “betrayal blindness”, which we also consider here).

“Betrayal trauma occurs when the people or institutions on which a person depends for survival [including having needs met] significantly violate that person’s trust or well-being: childhood, physical, emotional, or sexual abuse perpetrated by a caregiver are examples of betrayal trauma.

Here, I would say that “caregiver” is in the widest sense of a person who controls whether some essential needs are met, e.g. someone who holds the financial purse strings in an adult relationship, someone without which the person would be alone, etc. It is usually someone the person can not fight nor run away from, at least not without incurring a lot of danger to themselves.

In other words, a trauma perpetrated by someone with whom the victim is close to and reliant upon for support and survival…

“extending to betrayals that are not traditionally considered traumas, such as adultery, inequities in the workplace and society.”

Betrayal Blindness

An important aspect of Betrayal Trauma is the concept of Betrayal Blindness, a form of “willful” or “psychological” blindness.

We humans tend to have very good betrayal and cheating detection, part of our danger sense systems in regards to other people that I have termed “socioception”, which tell us who to avoid interacting with in the future.

However, a problem arises when the betrayer is a “caregiver”, who we can’t run from or fight, and need to keep interacting with.

“Betrayal trauma theory posits that there is a social utility in remaining unaware of abuse when the perpetrator is a caregiver… under some circumstances detecting betrayals may be counter-productive to survival. Specifically, in cases where a victim is dependent on a caregiver, survival may require that she/he remain unaware of the betrayal.”

In the Development Trauma literature, this psychological blindness to abuse or neglect is often discussed as part of childhood trauma, e.g. in the books “Healing Development Trauma” and “When the Body Says No”. Since a child or baby is totally dependent on parents for survival, withdrawal from the caregiver by an abused or neglected child could be fatal, and hence is not an option.

“In the case of childhood … abuse [including neglect], a child who is aware that her/his parent is being abusive may withdraw from the relationship (e.g., emotionally or in terms of proximity). For a child who depends on a caregiver for basic survival, withdrawing may actually be at odds with ultimate survival goals, particularly when the caregiver responds to withdrawal by further reducing caregiving or increasing violence. In such cases, the child's survival would be better ensured by being blind to the betrayal and isolating the knowledge of the event, thus remaining engaged with the caregiver.”

Betrayal Trauma Theory extends these ideas to adult situations. The mechanisms of Betrayal Blindness include dissociation:

“… evidence suggests that dissociation during trauma enables affected individuals to compartmentalize the traumatic experience from their conscious awareness… in the context of Betrayal Trauma, dissociation is conceptualized as an adaptive process aimed to maintain self-preservation and serve as protection against psychological pain.”

It also likely involves confabulation:

“... a memory error consisting of the production of fabricated, distorted, or misinterpreted memories about oneself or the world… with incorrect memories ranging from subtle inaccuracies to surreal fabrications, and may include confusion or distortion in the temporal framing (timing, sequence or duration) of memories… in general, they are very confident about their recollections, even when challenged with contradictory evidence.”

In particular, the left brain hemisphere is extremely good at extreme confabulation, especially when the more truthful right brain hemisphere tends to be rendered offline under traumatic or stressful conditions.

DARVO

The concept of DARVO is integral to Betrayal Trauma Theory.

“DARVO refers to a reaction perpetrators of wrong doing may display in response to being held accountable for their behavior. DARVO stands for ‘Deny, Attack, and Reverse Victim and Offender’. The perpetrator or offender may Deny the behavior, Attack the individual doing the confronting, and Reverse the roles of Victim and Offender such that the perpetrator assumes the victim role and turns the true victim into an alleged offender.”

Institutional Betrayal and Institutional DARVO

Betrayal may occur at the institutional level, either by individuals in the institution, or systemically, such as enabling or covering up failures.

“Institutions harming those dependent on the institution. Includes the failure to prevent or respond supportively to wrongdoings within the institution when there is a reasonable expectation of protection.”

There are also institutional forms of DARVO.

Examples of institutional betrayal may include being on the receiving end of injustice at the hands of the justice system, being harmed by a doctor or healthcare system, having human rights and freedoms trampled on by governments.

