A Few More Things A Parkinson's Diagnosis Taught Me
Even More Lessons Learned Due to a Chronic Illness
Recently, I shared a collection of “deep thoughts”, and a few quotes, which I had amassed from living with a chronic illness diagnosis, that I had created for facebook over the years.
This proved quite popular and was appreciated, so here is a second collection of a few more of these. As before, there are too many for the email version of this post, so click through to the article on substack to see them all.
Parkinson's has turned into one of the greatest gifts I've received. Aside from teaching me to constantly rewire my brain, it gave me patience, understanding, empathy and love.
A wonderful collection of insights and musings, Gary. Thank you for sharing.