It was heartening to see another one of the big Parkinson’s foundations starting to get on board with the message that stress is bad for Parkinson’s symptoms [and hence that stress reduction is key to disease and symptom management]. There was already a previous video by the Davis Phinney foundation, where they began to say this. Now the Michael J. Fox Foundation has also put a video out in their “Ask the MD” series: “How Does Stress Affect Parkinson’s?”, saying so. To summarize the video:

A particular stressful episode can be “the straw that breaks the camel’s back”, revealing the symptoms enough that they become diagnosable;

Stress in the moment can make symptoms temporarily worse;

Stress can not only make Parkinson’s medication less effective but also make their side effects, such as dyskinesia, worse;

Chronic stress may cause the disease to progress faster;

Stress awareness and stress reduction interventions are vital for disease and symptom management, equally as important as diet and exercise based lifestyle changes;

Hopefully, these mainstream sources will soon also catch on to the other important pieces of the story. Firstly, that past unresolved stressful and traumatic episodes largely dictate how we react to events in the present. In particular, why people with Parkinson’s are much more likely to be triggered and to be so easily stressed. Secondly, that the “stress barrel!” of people with PD is already full, so that even small amounts of stress, which according to the video could be normal or even healthy for most people, still have a significant detrimental impact on us.

If you are ready to begin implementing lifestyle changes that will help you reduce and minimize symptoms via stress awareness, reduction, and management, I recommend the HOPE shortcut course, which was especially designed for this purpose for people with a Patkinson’s diagnosis.

