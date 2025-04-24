Gary Sharpe's Articles

Gary Sharpe's Articles

Rob (c137)
7d

I've had great success with releasing fascia following the twisting exercises here.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=wzef2nA9anw

There's other routines and it helps to adapt it to how you feel.

The left side of the clavicle area also houses the lymph channel that handles more than half of the upper lymph flow.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=lT_wW5pNHa4

Qi gong also helps a lot and gives some exercise to help flow of these fluids which they called qi. There's good tapping exercises that also help move the fluid, but my favorite is the twisting and tapping exercises.

https://youtube.com/@holdenqigong

Sharine Borslien
6d

Thanks for sharing this important information, Gary.

I would like to add that another excellent way to increase awareness of the diaphragm is to practice proper singing technique. I practice and teach the Seth Riggs method, which is a speech-based singing practice.

I studied with six different Seth Riggs associates in the 1990s, and learned unique aspects of the practice from each of them.

The key takeaway is that the lungs are inert tissue: The diaphragm — along with the connecting muscle around the mid-section — is the power structure that pulls and pushes air into out of the lungs for breathing and singing.

Then it becomes important to refrain from using the shoulder and neck muscles to try forcing the vocal folds together to make sound: The rapidly moving air itself is what properly vibrates the vocal folds.

