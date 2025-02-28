We have previously explored how the fingers and hands can act as a portal into the nervous system, and how voluntary use of these can change our internal states, tell our nervous system it is safe, and interrupt stress:

This can also be achieved via the eyes and vision as the portal.

In this article, we consider how combining the two, in particular via hand-eye co-ordinated activities, such as engaging in arts and crafts, playing games, and fine detail/close up work, can perhaps be a whole greater than the sum of the parts.

In many folks with chronic conditions, the fine motor control of the fingers, and also eye sight and visual function [especially for observing thing close up or looking at fine details] may get down-regulated. This is especially the case when we are chronically stressed, which means we are constantly turning our dopamine supplies into adrenaline.

While it is well known that dopamine is needed for fine motor control, it also need for eye function and vision. Indeed, the retina contains dopaminergic neurons, and the role of dopamine in the eyes is quite profound. I am reminded of experiments where researches injected very small amounts [much smaller than needed when taking orally] of dopamine into the eyes of Parkinson’s-induced mice, and it worked to switch off the Parkinson’s symptoms!

If chronic stress is not addressed, the nerve functions to the hands and fingers and to the eyes may begin to atrophy in time, with the losses of function getting worse and becoming more permanent.

Conversely, working against the loss of function, e.g. by constantly trying to exercise the fingers or the eyes, should not only be helpful to prevent further loss, but also signal to the nervous system that the environment is safe. In other words, exercising fine motor control of the fingers, or purposefully moving and focussing the eyes, may be pragmatic ways to interrupt stress. If this is right, then such activities will prevent dopamine from being turned into adrenaline, hence allowing increased dopamine levels.

Indeed, the science journal article “Dopamine release during sequential finger movements in health and Parkinson’s disease” finds that doing learned sequences of finger movements results in dopamine release. Meanwhile, according to the article “The Connection Between Dopamine and Eye Exercises”:

“some eye exercises require focus, concentration, and spatial awareness… these exercises may stimulate parts of the brain linked to dopamine production… exercises that involve shifting focus between near and far objects may engage the visual cortex and other brain areas that influence dopamine levels... vertical eye movements could influence dopamine release through several potential neurological mechanisms”.

My hypothesis is that combining both of these at the same time, i.e. engaging in hand-eye co-ordinated activities such as arts and crafts, will therefore have a maximal effect.

I base this on my own anecdotal experience. I have found that engaging in such activities, including playing solitaire/patience with physical cards, doing various arts and crafts, do-to-dot puzzles, or colouring in, or writing these articles on a computer, seems to significantly extend the duration of my dopamine-replacing medications for Parkinson’s Disease. All of these involve fine motor control of the hands, combined with lots of eye movements while focussed on the near field. Indeed, I have found that if I engage in such activities when I start to feel a dose of the drugs wearing off, then the wear off doesn’t happen until much later, or until I stop engaging in the activity. So the activity seems to enhance or extend the dopamine release significantly.

I believe engaging in such activities also has a cumulative effect. The function of my hands and fingers, and eye and vision functions, even after a dose of the drugs has worn off, has slowly, but continually improved. So it is a case of “use it to improve it”. Indeed, there was an extraordinary story in the Australian media [unfortunately, the article is now behind a paywall], of a man who claimed to have cured himself of a Parkinson’s diagnosis by constantly carving wooden chess pieces.

, has also pointed me towards new art forms specifically designed to help with neurological issues, which I am currently exploring. I will report back on this in the future.

