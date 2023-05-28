Gary Sharpe's Articles

The BarefootHealer
May 28, 2023

Perhaps, its both.

Our mitochondria are essentially our most advanced yet simultaneously most ancient environmental sensors within our cells, and our modern indoor (sun fearing) environment and lifestyles are severely compromising to them. Combined with the prolific westernized, ultra processed convenience foods that are dangerously nutrient deficient, as are our soils from conventional farming practices, then you literally have malnutritioned individuals with primeval alarm bells ringing!

They are indeed looking for something, their internal sensors (including the microbiome) are also looking for nourishment- nourishment includes food, drink, connection and spirit.

I would say, your theory and theirs are both correct, coming at the problem from different directions, but arriving in the same place😉👏👏👏

M. Dowrick
May 28, 2023

I have often thought those I know with dementia have been through some stressful times in their lives, and or have experienced extreme loneliness. In both cases, the outcome is the same. Gary, life is difficult no matter who you are or where you live. And obviously life is extremely hard in some instances.

