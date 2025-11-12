Veronique Mead, of the Chronic Illness Trauma Studies website, recently published an excellent article “Parkinson’s and Trauma Part 1: Can Injury Trigger Onset? 87 Examples and a New Survey”. Here, Veronique re-examines a series of old case studies of people developing Parkinson’s after an injury. While the original conclusion was that traumatic injury does not cause the PD onset, by re-examining the data using the modern understanding of trauma, she confirms that, indeed, PD can be triggered this way.

“The research suggests that trauma, whether a physical injury or a psychologically traumatic event, is associated with the onset of Parkinson’s disease. The science suggests that trauma can trigger the emergence of tremors, rigidity and progression to the onset of the diagnosable condition of PD.”

Veronique concludes that PD symptoms such as tremor or slowness of movement can be manifestations of getting stuck in a trauma induced “freeze” or “shutdown” stress responses, supporting my own concept of PD.

“The reason to consider the role of trauma in Parkinson’s disease and other chronic conditions is that it may be possible to treat symptoms of trauma, thus offering another tool and approach that supports living with, managing and working with symptoms. Treating trauma early may be able to reduce risk or prevent onset, delay onset, or reduce severity of symptoms.”

“Tools, perspectives and approaches exist that can be helpful for healing trauma. Perhaps such tools can be helpful for people with PD or who are at risk of developing PD. This may be an avenue to explore if you have PD or have experienced trauma and live with a different chronic health condition.”

Indeed, I have personally found trauma healing to be central in my own progressive symptom reduction. Tools and modalities that I have found very helpful include: coaching and therapy with

[using the mind as the portal into the healing], a fascia decompression technique called Block Therapy [using the body as the portal], and a hypnotherapy/meditation app called The Brain-Tap App [using the ears as the portal].

Note that we are not saying that a injurious trauma is directly causal of the PD all on its own, but that it can be a common large “straw that breaks the camel’s back”, and hence can often be the factor which finally tips us into the “stuck-in-freeze” state that is diagnosable as PD. The actual “cause” of the PD is then the accumulation of a series of small or large traumas of different types or stressful episodes prior to onset.

Indeed, Veronique has coined a phrase for this type of contributing factor: “Adverse Pre-Onset Experiences” or “APOEs,” drawing on the terminology used for Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs). APOEs refer to the role of adversity that can trigger onset of a chronic health condition. Meanwhile, Lilian has independently coined the phrase “Life-accumulated Trauma and Stress Disorder” or “LTSD” for these contributing factors:

