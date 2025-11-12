Gary Sharpe's Articles

Veronique
Nov 12

Thank you Gary for your thoughtful summary and sharing of my blog post. I'm glad to hear that it resonates with your experience and to see that it appears to fit for commenters Dennis and Rebecca as well.

I want to write additional blog posts sharing more research to begin to explore the possibility that trauma may be a risk factor for PD starting much earlier in life and not only as a trigger before onset.

Your experience, insights and in-depth writing and sharing of other research support a potential role in PD for the kinds of tools that help with trauma, such as the ones you find helpful and reference above and the work you and Lilian are doing.

Here's to continuing to learn and deepen our understanding of PD and the role of stress and trauma in chronic disease.

Christopher Howe
7d

I agree. My diagnosis came while my mother was dying. I also think that one of the causes of my PD was trauma that i experienced as a child. I can see that trauma transform over the course of 3 decades into overwhelming self-doubt, panic attacks, depression, and finally Parkinson's.

But, the good news is (as Gary suggests in his great article) once we know the way that we got here, we know the way back out. PD is not a lobster trap. If we heal the trauma of the past, we'll feel PD's grip on us loosen. It isn't easy or a quick fix. But, I'm convinced that it is the way. I'm so pleased to learn that many others are thinking similarly.

